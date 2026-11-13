San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (No. 91) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 4) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday he does not believe the San Francisco 49ers have his team’s number, two days before the 7-1 49ers visit AT&T Stadium.

Jones spoke during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece, where a host raised the struggles Dak Prescott and Dallas have had against San Francisco.

Jones answered with the Arizona Cardinals, who beat Dallas 33-30 in overtime on Nov. 1. Of the Cardinals, Jones said “they don’t have our number.”

“I would go each year. I would take the circumstances of each year and look at that, as opposed to looking at just an overall got your number or not have your number,” Jones said. “We just didn’t play well the other day, and it was sad that we lost that ball game.”

“Bottom line is you can, and that’s the way we do. We go, we look at trends, we look at the past. That’s what’s wonderful about sport. We get to do that,” Jones continued.

The player on the field today, Jones said, “really is not given a lot of consideration to what went on 15 years ago, or 10 years ago, or five years ago. He was still in high school.”

San Francisco 49ers’ Recent Wins Over The Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco ended Dallas’ season twice in a row, winning 23-17 in a wild-card game at AT&T Stadium in January 2022 and 19-12 in a divisional game at Levi’s Stadium a year later.

The 49ers also won the last two regular-season meetings, 42-10 on Oct. 8, 2023, and 30-24 on Oct. 27, 2024. Prescott threw three interceptions in the 42-10 loss.

Jerry Jones On The Current Cowboys

Dallas is better now than it would have been against San Francisco at the start of the season, Jones said, though he acknowledged the team still slips.

“I like the progress that we’ve made,” Jones explained. “Is it as much, or is there still glaring places that we slip? Yes, but we’re better than we were if we were playing these guys at the opening game or the first of the year. We should be, and we are.”

The Cowboys are 4-5, one and a half games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East. Kickoff Sunday is 3:25 p.m. CT on Fox.