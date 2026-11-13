Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (No. 25), defensive end Arron Mosby (No. 53), and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (No. 91) celebrate after Mosby intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that having cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on the field is “a significant advantage” for the Dallas defense, two days before the Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones made the comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece. Porter, who has an ankle injury, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and he was inactive for Dallas’ 27-23 win at Indianapolis on Nov. 8.

Dallas acquired Porter in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a host described his absence as frustrating for a marquee addition, whatever the cause.

“It’s frustrating, but I’m not so sure that’s the word. It’s just, it’s the life we’ve chosen, and that’s where you have to go to,” Jones said. “You’ve got to play with what you got after you’ve structured it up. And there’s no question to have him on that field on defense is a significant advantage, and so hopefully he’ll be out there this week.”

Joey Porter Jr.’s Ankle And Status For Sunday

Porter, the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 draft, hurt his ankle in his Cowboys debut at Houston on Oct. 4. He missed the Oct. 8 game against Tampa Bay with an intestinal illness, returned at Green Bay, and was shut down before the Colts game after playing through the ankle made it worse.

Online speculation has tied Porter’s absence to his contract, and Porter pushed back on it Thursday.

“I don’t know where that narrative came from,” Porter said.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said this week Porter could play without practicing if he moves well when he tests the ankle Friday.

DeMarvion Overshown’s Sideline Penalty At Indianapolis

DeMarvion Overshown was inactive with a hamstring injury against the Colts when he ran onto the field in street clothes to celebrate a fourth-quarter fumble recovery with Dallas ahead 20-17. The 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved Dallas’ next possession from its own 30 to its 15.

“Honestly, I really didn’t know the rule,” Overshown said Thursday, in an availability where he called the play a lesson learned.

Overshown played college football at Texas, and Jones said he had not seen the linebacker’s comment.

“I didn’t see that. I didn’t see that. And I don’t think that. I really don’t,” Jones explained. “I think that he’s been involved in football at Texas, and he’s been involved here, and he knows that at every level, a non-participant can’t run out on the field.”

Overshown was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Schottenheimer said Overshown received the message about the penalty. San Francisco (7-1) visits AT&T Stadium at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, with the game on Fox.