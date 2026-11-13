Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (No. 3) reacts following a fourth-down stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — A night after the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21 at MetLife Stadium, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Dallas wanted that result before it hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Jones spoke Friday morning during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece. Thursday’s loss was the Giants’ first inside the NFC East this season and left them at 5-3-1. Washington moved to 3-5-1.

Jones watched the game as a fan, and he said it showed how differently teams now handle short-yardage downs compared with 15 years ago.

“We are, and thought it was really one of the most interesting, exciting games that I’ve seen as a fan in a long time,” Jones said. “But it was real interesting to see the best of both of those teams. Shows you the way we’ve got this game structured now. Some of the nuances of the kickoffs. Some of the nuances of how teams will basically play third down and two or fourth and one differently than they were 15 years ago.”

“So, but as a backdrop, we certainly wanted that outcome, and it gives us a lot of encouragement as we go forward to one of the biggest games we’ve had around here in a long time,” Jones continued. “It’s exciting.”

Jerry Jones Expects Fourth-Down Aggression To Last

Teams going for it on fourth down rather than punting is not a trend Jones expects to reverse, though he offered the view as speculation.

“I think it’s here to stay,” Jones explained. “I think it’s exciting. It is all the marbles when you go for it on fourth and two, rather than play for field position.”

The difficulty defenses now have stopping offenses is pushing teams toward “keeping the ball and taking your shots with the offensive side of the ball,” Jones said, on downs where a punt for field position used to be automatic.

Dallas Cowboys Sit One And A Half Games Behind New York Giants

Dallas is 4-5 and second in the division after a 27-23 win at Indianapolis on Nov. 8. Washington is third, and the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-7.

A host called the result fortunate for Dallas, with the division still within reach. Jones said it is encouraging that Dallas still has “an opportunity to do something special out here Sunday and then take that and build.”

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer also watched the Giants lose Thursday night.

Dallas hosts the 7-1 49ers at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The game airs on Fox.