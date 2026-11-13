Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2026. (Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday he still likes the bet Dallas made when it hired Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, and that Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott are “right in sync.”

Jones made the comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece, two days before the 4-5 Cowboys host the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers. Dallas named Schottenheimer its 10th head coach on Jan. 24, 2025, after he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as offensive coordinator. The Cowboys went 7-9-1 in his first season.

Jerry Jones On Brian Schottenheimer And Dak Prescott

The connection between Schottenheimer and Prescott carries through the rest of the offense, Jones said, and he stressed he was talking about execution.

“I believe they’re in the same body. I believe they’re in the same mind. I think he’s step for step with our quarterback, Dak. That’s a plus. That’s a plus,” Jones said. “They’re right in sync. They’re on the same page. That’s a big plus. When one exhales, the other one inhales right behind him.”

“But that mirrors itself throughout that offense. I’m talking about execution now,” Jones continued. “All of that works great with Schottenheimer, Dak, and then carry it right on through the rest of the offensive side of the ball.”

Dallas ranked second in the NFL in total offense in 2025 at 391.9 yards per game. Prescott threw for 4,522 yards.

Jones On Schottenheimer’s Growth As A First-Time Head Coach

Before Dallas, Schottenheimer was offensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2006 to 2011, the St. Louis Rams from 2012 to 2014, and the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 to 2020.

A host said Dallas has eased up at times this season when it had chances to put opponents away. Schottenheimer’s years in the NFL were the core of the Cowboys’ bet, Jones said, because so much of what a first-time head coach goes through is usually blamed on youth.

Schottenheimer will be more seasoned a year, two years, and three years from now, Jones said.

“There’s no question you pay a price when you’re doing it for the first time,” Jones explained.

“On the other hand, if you’ve had a background, and this is the key, that you’ve been shot at and hit, you’ve seen some hard times. You’ve had the want-tos, but couldn’t get there. All of that usually is over-attributed to youth, and where he is, he was so seasoned in the NFL,” Jones continued.

“The bet was that he could come in here, use the first time that he’s ever had a chance to be a head coach, use that, use this personnel, use this team, use that, and do something that’s difficult for first year, second year, third year ever head coaches to do,” Jones added. “That was our bet. I still like the bet.”

Dallas hosts San Francisco at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The game airs on Fox.