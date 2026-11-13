Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (No. 34) reacts to a penalty call on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (No. 81) at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson has missed seven games with a hamstring injury, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that Thompson has had no setback and is on the timeline the team expected.

Thompson hurt the hamstring early in the season and is on injured reserve. As of Nov. 4, the Cowboys had not opened his 21-day practice window, and he was not on the team’s injury report Wednesday or Thursday.

Schottenheimer spoke before Friday’s practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube. He went back to how the injury looked when it happened.

“No, significant injury. I mean, significant injury,” Schottenheimer said. “When you look back at the injury, it was very significant. He’s doing well, but I think this is the expected timeline, and hopefully we’ll see him back shortly.”

Jalen Thompson’s Absence And Caleb Downs

Rookie Caleb Downs, the 11th overall pick, has split time between safety and the slot with Thompson out. In the Oct. 18 game at Green Bay, Downs played 40 snaps in the slot and 20 at safety.

Those injuries kept Downs farther from the ball than Dallas wanted, Schottenheimer said Friday, before he talked about the nickel spot the Cowboys drafted him to play.

“And like I said, we’re finally getting him to play the position that we wanted to play,” Schottenheimer explained. “With some of the injuries he’s had to play safety and things like that, we’ve had to remove him and have him farther away from the ball. But you’re finally trying. You’re finally now seeing Caleb play in the spots that we really, really want him.”

The Rest Of The Secondary Before The 49ers

Safety P.J. Locke came off injured reserve in Week 8 and then took his second concussion in as many weeks in the 27-23 win at Indianapolis on Nov. 8. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas joined the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Safety Alijah Clark sat out Thursday with an illness. Safety Malik Hooker missed Wednesday for a personal matter and was a full participant Thursday.

At cornerback, Joey Porter Jr. missed both days with an ankle injury. Schottenheimer said Porter can still play Sunday if he moves well on Friday.

“I think so,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, as long as he’s moving around well and things like that, the brain and the experience for football is real. He’s got a great feel for that, but most importantly is let’s see how he moves around today. But the answer to the question is yes.”

Game designations come with Friday’s final injury report. Dallas (4-5) hosts the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Fox.