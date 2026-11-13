Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (No. 11) returns the opening kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Nov. 1, 2026. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys review unusual plays from around the NFL in a five- to eight-minute presentation every Saturday morning, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday.

He described the routine in answer to a question about a Thursday night kickoff involving Washington Commanders returner Luke McCaffrey and the New York Giants. Schottenheimer said he saw the play.

Schottenheimer spoke before practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube.

The Luke McCaffrey Kickoff Play

In the fourth quarter of Washington’s win, McCaffrey let a Giants kickoff bounce near the sideline, stepped out of bounds, and then touched the ball. Officials flagged New York for a kickoff out of bounds, and Washington took over at its own 40, NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk reported.

The play works only if the returner is out of bounds before he touches the ball.

“We talked about it at some point last year,” Schottenheimer said. “It happens once or twice a year where the guys understand they have to get out of bounds, position themselves out of bounds, and then touch the ball.”

What The Cowboys Show On Saturday Mornings

Special teams is only one part of the weekly presentation.

“But we show those things on Saturday mornings,” Schottenheimer continued. “We kind of take a trip around the league and talk about the unique situations that come up, whether it’s end of half, end of game, something on special teams.”

“Maybe it’s a little bit of an unusual rule, and we give about a five to eight minute presentation about all those things,” Schottenheimer added. “And the guys enjoy it.”

Dallas hosts the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday.