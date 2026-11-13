Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (No. 88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (No. 25) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (No. 0) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 2026. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has missed two straight practices with an ankle injury, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that Porter can play against the San Francisco 49ers without a practice this week.

Schottenheimer spoke before Friday’s practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube. Friday’s final injury report, with game designations for Sunday, comes after practice and after Schottenheimer’s availability.

Dallas (4-5) hosts San Francisco (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the game on Fox.

Two missed practices do not take Porter out of Sunday’s plans. His football sense counts for a lot with Schottenheimer, and how he moves on the field Friday is the deciding piece.

“I think so,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, as long as he’s moving around well and things like that, the brain and the experience for football is real. He’s got a great feel for that, but most importantly is let’s see how he moves around today. But the answer to the question is yes.”

Schottenheimer Sets Friday Test For Joey Porter Jr.

Porter did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, according to the Cowboys’ official injury report. On Thursday, he said his whole foot was “jacked up,” but he said he hoped to run and cut Friday and play Sunday.

The Cowboys planned to put Porter on the field Friday to see how he handles more work, and Schottenheimer said Porter is pushing to be ready.

“Get him out there, let him move around a little bit, see how he does, and again, hope to get a little bit more from him today,” Schottenheimer explained. “I know he’s trying everything in his power to get back and get ready to roll.”

A final answer may not come until Saturday. Schottenheimer called Friday a big day for teams around the league, including San Francisco, as they evaluate their players.

“Could be, could be,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, Friday is a big day for everybody around the National Football League. I’m sure San Francisco’s got the same thing. Most teams do, but yeah, we’ll see how he does today. But getting some good news and see how he does.”

Porter’s Ankle Injury Since The Houston Game

Dallas acquired Porter, the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 draft, from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1. The Cowboys sent a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh.

Porter tweaked the ankle in his Dallas debut, a 34-30 win at Houston on Oct. 4, and kept playing on it. He missed the Oct. 8 loss to Tampa Bay with an illness, played the next three games, and left the Nov. 1 overtime loss to Arizona early.

He was inactive for the 27-23 win at Indianapolis on Nov. 8. Porter has played in four of Dallas’ six games since the trade.