Dallas Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke (No. 30) is tackled after a two-yard reception by Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (No. 25) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke will get more plays Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday, and probably more touches.

Schottenheimer spoke before Friday’s practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube.

Running back Tyler Goodson and tight end Jake Ferguson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and Schottenheimer said Monday that both will miss multiple weeks.

The Cowboys are comfortable handing Luepke the ball, using him as the only back in the backfield, at fullback, or at tight end. Schottenheimer said there are more opportunities for him this week.

“The simple answer is yes. There’s more opportunities for him,” Schottenheimer said. “Again, Hunter’s the type of guy he does everything well, and we have no problem handing him the football. We have no problem playing him as a single back. He’s a fullback. He’s a tight end.”

“He’s one of those guys that you can use a lot of different ways, and he’s not a fullback. He’s a weapon,” Schottenheimer continued. “But I would expect to see Hunter get more plays this week for sure, and certainly probably some more touches.”

Hunter Luepke’s Role In The Offense

In early October, Schottenheimer called Luepke a jack-of-all-trades. He listed Luepke’s jobs as third-down back, fullback, part-time tight end, core special teams player, and backup long snapper.

Luepke signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of North Dakota State. He won the Lowman Trophy in 2022 as the top fullback in college football.

A Fullback On Each Side Sunday

Schottenheimer used the same words about San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Friday. “Juszczyk’s not a fullback. He’s a weapon,” he said.

The Cowboys’ backfield behind starter Javonte Williams is thin with Goodson out. Schottenheimer said practice squad back Israel Abanikanda is the one Dallas expects to see Sunday.

Dallas (4-5) hosts San Francisco (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the game on Fox.