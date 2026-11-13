Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (No. 19) reacts after making a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (No. 1) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2026. (Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy knows every receiver spot in the offense, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that is the example he gives the team’s young receivers.

Schottenheimer spoke before Friday’s practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube.

Dallas is preparing for the San Francisco 49ers with George Pickens limited in practice by a hamstring injury. Pickens was inactive for the Nov. 8 win at Indianapolis.

The message to the young receivers is to learn the X, Y, and Z spots rather than one, and Schottenheimer named three of them.

“It’s incredible,” Schottenheimer said. “I think that’s the value, and again, that’s what we say and preach to the young receivers, whether it’s Anthony Smith, Cam Brown, Jordan Hudson, man. Like, take a page out of Flo’s book. You got to learn it all. You can’t just be, hey, I’m a Z, I’m an X.”

“No, that’s the value of him,” Schottenheimer continued. “Like, because we can move him at any moment, and not only is [he] going to know what to do, one, but he’s going to do it at a high level with great play style and physicality.”

Ryan Flournoy And The Young Receivers

The Cowboys drafted Flournoy in the sixth round, 216th overall, in 2024 out of Southeast Missouri State.

Camden Brown made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie after scoring two preseason touchdowns against Seattle. Jordan Hudson played his college football at SMU.

Dallas Receivers Before The 49ers

Pickens was limited Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Cowboys’ official injury report. Receiver KaVontae Turpin was limited both days with a ribs injury, and receiver Jonathan Mingo did not practice either day with an ankle injury.

Friday’s final injury report, with game designations for Sunday, comes after practice and after Schottenheimer’s availability. Dallas (4-5) hosts San Francisco (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the game on Fox.