Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (No. 88) celebrates after the Cowboys defeated the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2026. (Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has put together two of the best practice weeks Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has seen from him, Schottenheimer said Friday before the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Schottenheimer spoke before Friday’s practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube.

Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 through 2020. Dallas drafted Lamb out of Oklahoma in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Lamb’s run-after-catch ability, ball skills, and love for the game are what Schottenheimer remembers from evaluating him in Seattle.

“I remember No. 2 from Oklahoma, incredible run after catch, ball skills,” Schottenheimer said. “I don’t think we brought him in for a visit, but I think we did a top 30, and I remember loving his personality and how much he loved football.”

CeeDee Lamb’s Practice Weeks Before The 49ers

What Schottenheimer did not know about Lamb in 2020 is how he would grow as a pro. He said Lamb’s timing with quarterback Dak Prescott is part of the takeaway.

“I think the starting point for me is it’s been fun for me to watch him mature this year and how much he’s really attacking practice,” Schottenheimer explained. “Like I think really the last two weeks he’s had probably two of the better weeks of practice that I’ve seen CeeDee have, and that’s saying a lot.”

“I’ve seen him practice a lot over the last five years, but really the way he’s attacking it is crazy,” Schottenheimer continued. “Big plays and running his butt off. So probably that is the biggest thing I’ve taken from it, man. The importance of getting on the same page with Dak and the timing.”

Pro Football Focus named Lamb a second-team wide receiver on its 2026 midseason All-Pro team Thursday. Lamb agreed to a four-year, $136 million extension in August 2024, The Associated Press reported at the time.

Lamb’s Health In November

Lamb sprained his ankle early in the 2025 season. Every player is carrying something by the middle of November, Lamb included, and Schottenheimer said Lamb’s routine for treatment and recovery is a big part of how he has stayed on the field.

“I think so. But again, I think all these guys are beat up a little bit and they’re banged around,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s middle of November or almost middle of November, and he’s definitely got things that he’s dealing with.”

“But the other thing I would say that I’m really impressed by is how much CeeDee takes care of his body,” Schottenheimer added. “His plan of getting treatment and things like that. I know he puts a lot of different resources into it, and that’s a big part of staying healthy that I think you learn over your time in the National Football League.”

Dallas (4-5) hosts San Francisco (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the game on Fox.