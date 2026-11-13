Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (No. 0) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2026. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown got a direct message from Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer after the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew while inactive in Indianapolis, and Schottenheimer said Friday that Overshown understands how serious it was.

Schottenheimer spoke before Friday’s practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube.

Overshown was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after a limited session Wednesday with hamstring and back injuries, according to the Cowboys’ official injury report. Schottenheimer said Overshown is moving well ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Moving around well,” Schottenheimer said. “Yep.”

DeMarvion Overshown Penalty At Indianapolis

With Dallas ahead 20-17 in the fourth quarter of the Nov. 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Quinnen Williams knocked the ball away from Jonathan Taylor at the Dallas 18. Shemar James recovered it and returned it 11 yards.

Overshown, who was out with the hamstring and back injuries, ran onto the field in street clothes to celebrate. The 15-yard penalty moved the start of Dallas’ next drive from its 30 to its 15, and the drive ended in a three-and-out.

Indianapolis tied the game on a 59-yard field goal with 5:56 left. Javonte Williams scored the winning 1-yard touchdown with 1:08 remaining in the 27-23 win.

On Thursday, Overshown said he did not know the rule until he heard linebacker Dee Winters yelling. He called it “a lesson learned” and said he apologized to Schottenheimer, the defensive coaches, and his teammates.

Schottenheimer On Overshown Knowing The Rule

The Cowboys teach players a wide range of rules, and Schottenheimer said his conversation with Overshown came down to putting the team first.

“Again, I think we try to educate our guys on all kinds of rules and things like that,” Schottenheimer explained. “But at the end of the day, what I’ll say about Demo, right? When he and I talked, I was very clear.”

“He received the message. He understands the seriousness of it,” Schottenheimer continued. “And at the end of the day, got to put the team first. He knows that, and he’s excited to get back out there and play some football.”

Overshown has missed six of Dallas’ nine games this season because of the hamstring injury. Dallas leads the NFL with 667 penalty yards, according to The Associated Press, and was flagged 14 times for 153 yards at Indianapolis.

Dallas (4-5) hosts San Francisco (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the game on Fox.