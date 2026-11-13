Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (No. 52) reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 2026. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker landed on Pro Football Focus’ 2026 midseason All-Pro first team Thursday, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday the honor was news to him.

Schottenheimer spoke before Friday’s practice at The Star in a press conference the Cowboys streamed on YouTube.

PFF wrote that Booker leads all right guards with a 90.4 run-blocking grade through the first nine weeks, second among all offensive linemen behind Detroit’s Penei Sewell.

Run blocking was what Dallas expected when it drafted Booker, along with his leadership. Schottenheimer said the step Booker has taken in pass protection is what has stood out in year two.

“One, didn’t know that. Two, very well deserved,” Schottenheimer said. “Just, I think we all knew what we were getting from Book, in terms of the leader that he was, the man that he was, the run blocker that he was, the road grader I think some people referred to him as, but watching him take the next step from a pass protection standpoint has been really cool for us.”

Tyler Booker’s Second Season At Right Guard

Booker’s hands and footwork in pass protection are the specific areas Schottenheimer cited, along with the confidence that comes from starting so many games.

“The ability to use his hands, move his feet, it’s been really cool,” Schottenheimer continued. “But just the confidence that he’s gained from playing in so many games, and it’s great to have a guy like BB on one side and Terence on the other. But very well deserved for Tyler Booker.”

Dallas drafted Booker 12th overall out of Alabama in 2025.

Booker Draws San Francisco’s Front Seven

The San Francisco 49ers bring the front Schottenheimer called elite to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Schottenheimer said the 49ers also want to run the ball and pound it, which makes the game a physical one on both lines.

PFF named one other Cowboy to its midseason team. Receiver CeeDee Lamb made the second team.

Dallas (4-5) hosts San Francisco (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with the game on Fox.