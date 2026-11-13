Winnipeg Jets goaltender Stuart Skinner, No. 74, saves a breakaway shot by Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, No. 14, during the second period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 12, 2026. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

DALLAS — Late in the third period Thursday night, a David Perron power-play goal that would have given Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn his 1,000th career point was ruled a kick-in on the ice.

Benn would have had the second assist.

The Winnipeg Jets won 8-3 at American Airlines Center. They already led 8-3 when the goal came off the board.

Benn remains at 999 points, all with Dallas. Mike Modano is the only player in franchise history with 1,000. He finished with 1,359.

Jamie Benn Calls The 8-3 Loss To The Jets Unacceptable

Benn told reporters that every player had to look at himself after an ugly night that he called unacceptable.

His slashing penalty at 16:54 of the second period put Winnipeg on the power play. Mark Scheifele scored 1:18 later for a 4-3 lead, Winnipeg’s first of the night.

In his official postgame interview, Benn talked about an honest conversation in the locker room and the momentum Dallas lost in the second period. The players met without their coaches for at least 10 minutes, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“I think it was just something that needed to happen for our group,” Benn said of the meeting.

Benn finished with 1 shot, a minus-1 rating, and 2 penalty minutes in 13:48. He played on a line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen.

Benn’s Next Chance Comes Against The Buffalo Sabres

Point 999 came Nov. 7 in a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. Roope Hintz dug a puck out from below the goal line and found Benn in the slot. Thursday was Dallas’ first game since then.

Benn has 3 goals and 4 assists in 18 games this season, his 18th in the NHL. Dallas took him in the fifth round of the 2007 draft with the 129th pick.

The Stars host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. Dallas plays the Florida Panthers at home Sunday at 7 p.m. CT.