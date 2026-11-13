Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel, No. 6, is helped off the ice by center Roope Hintz, No. 24, after suffering a possible lower-body injury during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 12, 2026. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

DALLAS — Lian Bichsel will miss both of the Dallas Stars’ games this weekend with a lower-body injury, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said after Thursday night’s 8-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Bichsel left in the first period and did not return. He played 1:14 on 2 shifts.

Stars Finish Thursday’s Loss With 5 Defensemen

Dallas played the rest of the night with 5 defensemen. Thomas Harley played 26:27, Esa Lindell played 24:27, and Nils Lundkvist played 24:19. Tyler Myers logged 21:14, including 4:00 on the penalty kill. Rookie Trey Taylor played 18:17.

Harley and Lundkvist each had 2 assists. Winnipeg scored 5 goals in the second period and the final 6 of the game.

Bichsel, 22, has 1 assist in 18 games this season. He averaged 16:19 of ice time entering Thursday.

Miro Heiskanen Misses Third Straight Game With Upper-Body Injury

Miro Heiskanen was hurt Nov. 3 in a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals. He was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif and left early in the second period.

Gulutzan said Wednesday that Heiskanen was skating on his own but not yet practicing with the team. Joining the group would put him close to playing, Gulutzan said.

“We hope maybe on the weekend, but it’s definitely not tomorrow,” Gulutzan said Wednesday.

Heiskanen has 3 goals and 8 assists in 15 games. His 24:53 average ice time led the Stars when he was hurt.

Dallas also has forward Matt Duchene (core surgery), defenseman Kyle Capobianco (leg), and forward Oskar Bäck (finger) out.

Winnipeg defenseman Dylan DeMelo also left Thursday’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury. Jets coach Scott Arniel said DeMelo is week to week.

The Stars host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT and the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT. Dallas then visits the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 9 p.m. CT.