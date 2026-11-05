Dallas Cowboys Coach Reveals Where Injured Star Stands After 2 Players Step Up

(Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — KaVontae Turpin is still the Dallas Cowboys’ guy in the return game, special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen said Thursday, but Tyler Goodson has given Dallas options. Turpin has not played since hurting his ribs on the opening kickoff of the Week 6 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

Jonathan Mingo has also done a heck of a job returning kicks, according to Sorensen. Goodson, who signed off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad Sept. 15, is also the backup running back behind Javonte Williams.

“I think we have options. But Terp is our guy. We love what he’s done. And we expect our guys, when they get a chance to play, to perform. And I think Goody’s been prepared, he’s been ready, and he’s performed,” Sorensen said. “So, I think that … the cliché of the standard never changes. We mean it. Like whoever gets an opportunity to cover a kick or to block for someone that’s returning a kick, we expect you to do the same thing. And he’s done a heck of a job, so has Mingo.”

Nick Sorensen Highlights Dallas Cowboys Special Teams Coverage Standouts

Sorensen named Justin Barron and Hunter Luepke among the coverage players who have stepped up, and said Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark cause havoc on the blocking side. One player drew a block-in-the-back penalty Sunday by beating a double team, a play Sorensen compared to a punt tackle for no gain.

“You could go down the line, honestly, cuz I feel like Brevin’s gotten a lot of attention, which is justified. He’s had a lot of tackles. He’s a force. He’s tough to block. So people have shifted as far as trying to double him,” Sorensen explained. “But even Brevin says, he’s like, go ahead, double me. The rest of these guys will go make plays. The whole group feels like they should all be doubled. And that’s the correct mindset when you’re talking about just coverage units.”

“And it goes across it. I think Justin Barron’s done a nice job. We said Hunter’s been really productive. But even on the blocking side of it too, Markquese is always causing havoc,” Sorensen added. “Alijah Clark causes havoc whether he’s making the tackle or creating other guys to get open, whether it’s off of twists or some type of picks.”

“Speed, Speed had a heck of a play. He didn’t get a tackle last week, but what he did was beat a double team out of bounds and create a block in the back, which is like a tackle and then a sack, if you really think about it,” Sorensen continued. “It’s like a punt tackle for no gain because now they’ve got to assess that penalty and then you bump it back another 10 yards. So I think he’s been doing really good too.”

KaVontae Turpin Remains Sidelined By Rib Injury Ahead Of Indianapolis Colts Game

Turpin was listed with a rib injury and did not practice Wednesday. Goodson and Mingo have handled returns since he got hurt.

Dallas is 3-5 and visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.