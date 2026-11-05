Dallas Cowboys Coach Sounds Alarm About Colts Star Despite Indianapolis' 2-6 Record

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FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker said Thursday that he sees a good, explosive offense in Indianapolis, and that Jonathan Taylor is a significant running back. The Indianapolis Colts (2-6) host Dallas on Sunday after trading guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Taylor’s tempo, vision, and tackle-breaking ability stood out to Parker, and he said Colts coach Shane Steichen does a really good job positioning his players to get the football. Through eight games, Taylor has 148 carries for 610 yards and 8 touchdowns.

“I think that I see a good offense. I see good players. I see Daniel Jones. He[’s] consistently delivering the mail to the guys that he wants to get the ball to. Jonathan Taylor is a significant running back,” Parker said. “The tempo, the vision, the tackle breaking ability that he has.”

“I think Josh Downs and Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren and Mo Alie-Cox, they have a good group of eligibles as well. Shane does a really good job positioning them accordingly to get the football,” Parker continued. “So some circumstances probably haven’t gone their way just like with us. I mean, that’s the life of the NFL, but definitely see an explosive group over there.”

Christian Parker Wants Dallas Cowboys To Make Quarterbacks Play Quarterback

Against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dallas got enough early pressure that Arizona changed how it engineered its offense, either getting the ball out quickly or keeping seven men in to protect, Parker said. Quinnen Williams has 5 of the Cowboys’ 15 sacks this season.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it starts with, you want these guys to make them play quarterback. We talk about it in the meeting room all the time. Make the quarterback play quarterback. I think we were hitting them enough early,” Parker explained. “We were getting the significant pressure that they were kind of changing how they engineered it. Either it was coming out quick or there was seven-man protection to try to get the ball down the field. When that happens, we should have an extra person in coverage so we can make sure our leverage is right to make sure the ball is getting funneled a certain direction.”

“But we still expect to get pressure on the quarterback even when they pack their protection in. So the number one thing you always wanna do is contain the run or the pass, right? So leverage is important,” Parker added. “That’s edge rushers, linebackers, safeties, corners, nickels. Everybody on the field is responsible for that. So knowing where those quick hitters are happening and then knowing how to down them before they become a spatial issue.”

Cowboys Emphasize Execution And Simpler Defensive Game Plan

Dallas spent extra study time on opening drives last week, and the defense held Arizona to 3 points in the first half. Execution, details, and finishing are the focus this week, Parker said, starting with a plan that does not have too much in it.

“Yeah, I think just the execution, the details and finishing. I think those are the things I think. Number one, it starts with the plan, making sure that we don’t have too much, making sure that it’s digestible. I think we’ve done a good job of that,” Parker said. “Guys have felt confident going into the game with the plan that we need to execute. And then now it’s like, OK, well. What are the unscouted looks at things that we’ve given up? Certainly we can’t continue to give those up. So whether a team has shown those things or not, you better be ready for them. This is a copycat league in that regard.”

“And then finishing, our effort in practice, our effort in meetings, making sure that that is not wavering,” Parker continued. “And I think our guys have been doing a good job just upholding that and being focused on that.”

Indianapolis lost 42-7 at Jacksonville last Sunday, and Dallas is 3-5. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for noon CT on FOX.