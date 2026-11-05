Dallas Cowboys Coach Reveals Why Team Isn't Worried About Star's Recent Misses

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) reacts after missing a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 1, 2026, in Arlington. (Photo: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen said Thursday that the team’s trust in Brandon Aubrey has not changed, calling him the best kicker in the league. Aubrey is 15-of-19 on field goals this season, and two of his misses were blocked.

Dallas did not block well enough on those two kicks, Sorensen said, and some kickers never attempt the 60-plus-yard tries Aubrey takes. In the Week 4 win over the Houston Texans, he had a 62-yard try blocked and missed a 65-yarder wide left.

“We didn’t block well enough. Two of them were blocked, so that’s part of it. And yeah, he’s had a couple misses. Some people don’t even attempt some of those 60 plus. We all know that,” Sorensen said. “But we also know that he’s the best in the league and we trust him. Main thing is that trust really hasn’t changed. I don’t approach it any different. We talk about our lines the same, so not a whole lot changed in there as far as how we trust them.”

Aubrey made 36 of 42 field goals in 2025, and all six of his misses came from 50 yards or longer. He has been an All-Pro in each of his first three seasons, including first team as a rookie in 2023.

Nick Sorensen Trusts Dallas Cowboys Specialists On Brandon Aubrey’s Field Goal Range

The specialists around Aubrey know him well, and Sorensen said he trusts their input on how far Aubrey can go. Aubrey trusts them too, according to Sorensen.

“That’s a good point because that is a big part of it. I trust talking to all those guys, their input, whether it’s Trent or Banger. They’ve been around each other a lot,” Sorensen explained. “They know each other and then Brandon trusts them too. So it’s a great unit that I have with all those specialists.”

Sorensen Explains Aubrey’s Latest Miss Against Arizona Cardinals

Aubrey is low maintenance about where the ball is spotted, Sorensen said, and would tell you he does not care about the hash. In Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he made 3 of 4 field goal tries.

“He’s pretty low maintenance with that. Like you said, he would say he doesn’t care and I believe him. There’s reasons for every miss, like last one, it just kind of went off his toe,” Sorensen said. “So sometimes you just miss hit stuff, and whether it’s a kickoff or a field goal, I think there’s been quite a few missed like extra points and field goals and no one’s 100%. And not to make excuses for anybody or for Brandon, because he obviously wants to make them all. It’s just sometimes it misses just a little bit.”

Aubrey has also made 20 of 21 extra points this season. Dallas is 3-5 and visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, an indoor venue, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.