Dallas Cowboys Coach Takes Blame After Admitting Major Offensive Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 1, 2026, in Arlington. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams said Thursday that the team’s execution in the run game has not been anywhere near its standard, and that some of it is on him. Dallas never got its run game going in Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Arizona outgained the Cowboys 467-261.

Pass protection against four-man rushes has generally been a bright spot, according to Adams, after Dallas made it an offseason emphasis. He did not think the Cowboys were particularly good at it last year.

“Yeah, I just don’t think that, we’ve had several games where we just did not, we didn’t find a groove around the ball,” Adams said. “Last week was one of those games and we were patient with it and tried to force the issue with it and just never got going. Wasn’t happening that day. A lot of different reasons for that. Some of that’s on me of just, we gotta find better stuff to call and do stuff that we’re good at, kind of based on some of the looks we’re seeing. And sometimes we do, and sometimes we don’t.”

“I think protection-wise, versus four-man rush, I think we’ve done a pretty good job with that this year, and I think it was an emphasis for us in the offseason of, that’s something that we’ve got to do a better job of because I didn’t think we were particularly good at that last year,” Adams continued. “So I’d say generally that’s been a bright spot for us. And generally speaking, our execution in the run game has not been anywhere near our standard and needs to improve if we wanna have the type of success we want to in the second half of the season.”

Klayton Adams Explains Why Defensive Movement Has Troubled Dallas Cowboys

Outside zone away from movement is generally the premium scheme against it, Adams said, while gap schemes can be very difficult. Dallas’ linemen are big, strong, physical players who try to get their hands on defenders, and sometimes the defender’s best move is to get out of the way.

“I mean, sometimes if you’re not anticipating it, it can be a problem. Some groups handle movement better than others,” Adams explained. “There’s been plays that we’ve handled it really well. There are schemes that handle movements better than others. Outside zone away from movement is generally kind of the premium one that you look for because you can now lean back into the movement. Sometimes gap schemes are very difficult in the movement.”

“And then I think part of it with our group is like, they’re big, strong, physical dudes, and a lot of times they’re trying to get their hands on guys, and the best thing for a defender sometimes is to get out of the way,” Adams added.

Javonte Williams Delivered 155-Yard Rushing Performance Against Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys rushed for 204 yards in their 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26. Javonte Williams had 155 of those yards, the first 150-yard rushing game by a Dallas player since Ezekiel Elliott in 2018.

Through seven games, Williams had 472 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns. He ran for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 and re-signed on a three-year, $24 million deal in February.

Dallas is 3-5 and visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.