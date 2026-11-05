Dallas Cowboys Coach Makes Strong Statement About Dak Prescott After Another Late Collapse

(Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams said Thursday that he has not been part of any discussions about telling Dak Prescott to play conservatively. The offense wants to play aggressive, Adams said, and wants its best players to have chances to win games at the end.

Dallas has to do a better job of creating those late-game chances, according to Adams. On Sunday, the Cowboys led the Arizona Cardinals 30-24 with 1:05 left in regulation and lost 33-30 in overtime.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t, I haven’t been part of any discussions where we’re telling him that we’re going to play conservatively,” Adams said. “I’m speaking for myself, but I think that I speak for the offense when I say we want to play aggressive, and we want our best players to have opportunities to win the game at the end of the game. So we’ve got to do a better job of creating those situations. But, yeah, I don’t in any way feel like we want to play conservatively.”

Klayton Adams Says Dallas Cowboys Must Make Blitzing Defenses Pay

Teams have kept blitzing Dallas, Adams said, and the Cowboys have not taken advantage of the opportunity that creates. Whether the pressure comes on a passing down or a run down does not change the message he has given the team.

“Obviously, it’s still happening quite a bit. And so that’s … There’s opportunity in it when people do it to us, and we haven’t taken advantage of that,” Adams explained. “And that’s kind of been my message to the team is whether it’s a passing down or a run down is if we can inflict pain, it’s probably not coming back. And we obviously just haven’t done that consistently enough.”

Dallas has to keep studying its own tendencies to know when to pull the trigger on a call that hurts a blitz, Adams said. The Cowboys scored 30 points against Arizona.

“No, I mean, I think that there were some times last game, we got a couple of safety pressures into some of our run actions and we created some explosives off of those,” Adams said. “I think you … you got to, I think, continue to look at our tendencies and say, when are we pulling the trigger on something that’s really, really going to hurt that? And so whenever we can do that consistently, I think is when we’re going to be probably seeing whatever the next iteration to try to stop these guys is.”

Cowboys Face Indianapolis Colts After Losing Three Of Four Games

Dallas has scored at least 30 points five times this season and is 3-2 in those games. Under coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys are 1-11 when they score fewer than 30.

The loss to Arizona dropped Dallas to 3-5, a game behind the New York Giants in the win column in the NFC East. The Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.