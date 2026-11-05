Dallas Cowboys Coach Issues Playing-Time Warning After Another Defensive Collapse

(Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Defenders who keep repeating the same mistakes will not play as much, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker said Thursday. Fixing execution starts with the coaches, Parker said, before it gets to playing time.

Coaches have to make sure players have mastered the information against unscouted looks, different tempos, and every down and distance, according to Parker. Since Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, players including Quinnen Williams have pointed to execution, and Williams used the word “execute” 32 times Wednesday, by The Dallas Morning News’ count.

“Same answer I gave before. Number one, it’s going to start with us as coaches. Are we providing the clarity that it takes for guys to execute with unscouted looks in different tempo situations, different quarters, different downs, distances of the game,” Parker said. “Like are we providing and making sure that information is mastered by the player. So it’s always gonna, whenever things like that happen consistently, you’re always gonna look inward as a coach first to make sure that those things are happening. That’s me as a coordinator and that’s position coaches as well.”

“I think after that, if you see common themes in terms of job descriptions that are not happening, gotta make sure that those are cleaned up,” Parker continued. “Then I think the last thing is if there’s guys that are repeat offenders, then they don’t play as much, to be honest with you.”

Christian Parker Says Not Every Dallas Cowboys Defensive Breakdown Is A Communication Error

Sometimes the execution is wrong, Parker said, or the leverage or eye discipline, and that can make a play look like a communication problem. Arizona scored on four straight touchdown drives in the second half Sunday.

“Yeah, I think the first thing is that sometimes it’s more convenient to say that it’s a communication error and not somebody doing their job. So I think that’s the first thing. Not every time where something happens that it’s a communication error,” Parker explained. “Sometimes the execution is wrong, the leverage might have been wrong, that might have led to something. Eye discipline was wrong, which made it look like something else was the case.”

“But certainly I think that you look at that throughout the week. Are guys talking too much? Are they talking too little? Do they know who they’re talking to?” Parker added. “Just to make sure that we confirm those things on the down in down out basis. But also making sure that our situational awareness is such that we can expect those things to happen with what we’re seeing in pre-snap.”

Players have to master their responsibility no matter what the temperature is in the stadium, according to Parker. Dallas allowed 27 points in the second half against Arizona.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s the nature of the game sometimes. I think it starts with us as coaches making sure that there’s full clarity and detail throughout the week, so there’s no surprises that happen on game day. It’s always going to start with that,” Parker said. “And then the players just having the personal challenge to master that responsibility in that job, no matter what the temperature is in the stadium at that given time. So it’s several hands are dirty when those things occur. It always starts with us as coaches.”

Mike Pettine Helps Cowboys Coaches Address Blind Spots

Dallas hired Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant Oct. 12. Parker worked under Pettine as a defensive quality control coach in Green Bay in 2019 and 2020, and Parker said Pettine helps the staff’s other coaches with blind spots.

“It’s been great. No, I think we’re at a pretty good spot. I mean, obviously the familiarity I have with him is significant. Working side by side, well, not really side by side. I was working for him, so for two years,” Parker said. “But I think yeah, it’s been really good to be honest with you in terms of just throughout the week. He’s one of the guys on the staff, and I think that he contributes in that way. He relishes that I think he helps a lot of our other coaches just in terms of blind spots with things too and he’s responsible for a certain area of contribution from a game plan and game day responsibility perspective too and he’s executing that at a high level. So I’m really glad he’s here.”

Pettine was the Cleveland Browns’ head coach in 2014 and 2015 and the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers. He spent 2022 through 2025 as an assistant head coach with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas is 3-5 and visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.