Dallas Cowboys Coach Sends Blunt Message To $92 Million Star Amid Defensive Struggles

(Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys need more from cornerback DaRon Bland, and Bland knows it, defensive coordinator Christian Parker said Thursday. Bland is in his fifth season with Dallas, which drafted him in the fifth round in 2022.

Bland has been close on a lot of snaps, according to Parker, and the catches against him have been contested. In the Oct. 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bland was targeted 5 times and allowed 3 catches for 91 yards, per Next Gen Stats.

“Yeah, I think we need more from him. He knows that. We’ve had some good talks about that. I think he’s battling,” Parker said. “The frustrating thing I know for him and for us is there’s been a lot of snaps where he’s been close. The catches are contested. So now it’s about just that final piece of just finishing those plays.”

“And again, corner’s a position where 49 snaps can be right, but one of them can be wrong, and you’re in the spotlight in that regard. So just keeping his head in terms of doing that and just keep chipping away,” Parker continued. “Still got confidence in him that he’s going to, he’s had some good performances this year. So we just gotta get back to making that consistent.”

In 2023, Bland led the NFL with 9 interceptions and was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl pick. He signed a four-year, $92 million extension in 2025. Foot injuries cost him time in 2024 and 2025, and he had surgery on his left foot in January.

Christian Parker Explains What Dallas Cowboys Defensive Backs Must Improve

The further ahead of the snap a defense is in its coverage, the more chances it gets at the football, Parker said. Dallas’ corners and safeties have played in more match situations, while its linebackers play with more vision.

“I think that just has to do with, number one, your … dictating coverage so you can find the ball. I mean, I think it’s as simple as that. The more you’re ahead of the snap, so to speak, in terms of your coverage ability, then you’re doing that,” Parker explained. “Our corners and safeties have been in more match situations. Our linebackers play with a little more vision, so usually that’s when those things happen.”

Cowboys Secondary Faces Injury Concerns Ahead Of Indianapolis Colts Game

The secondary is thin heading into Week 9. Safeties Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke did not practice Wednesday while in the concussion protocol, and Jalen Thompson remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Dallas is 3-5 and visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.