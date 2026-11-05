Dallas Cowboys Face Multiple Defensive Injury Concerns As Rookie Could Miss Weeks

(Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Rookie edge rusher Malachi Lawrence was trending up before his ankle injury, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker said Thursday, and the other edge rushers will now see their reps go up. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Lawrence could miss multiple weeks.

The game had been slowing down significantly for Lawrence over the past couple of weeks, according to Parker. Lawrence did not practice Wednesday.

“Yeah, it certainly does. Malley’s arrow was certainly pointed up. He was doing a lot of good things. The game was slowing down for him significantly over the past couple weeks,” Parker said. “But like any other injury, we got to have other guys kind of step up and their reps will now go up and we expect the same type of increase in play from them.”

Caleb Downs And P.J. Locke Remain In Concussion Protocol Ahead Of Indianapolis Colts Game

Safeties Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke did not practice Wednesday while in the concussion protocol. Locke was hurt Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in his first game back from injured reserve. Whatever group Dallas takes into Sunday’s game, Parker said, the plan will be built around it.

“Good. Good, I mean, it has to be, ’cause whatever we’re gonna go into the game with, it’s gonna be something that we feel comfortable doing,” Parker explained. “So when that ball kicks off, it’s gonna be a high level of comfort with the guys that we have out there and the ability that they have to execute whatever’s up in the plan.”

The injuries in the back end have had an impact, according to Parker, and the staff has had to get creative with how it practices and walks through. Players also have to be prepared individually and collectively, Parker said, no matter who is out there.

“It’s had one, but we’re not the only ones that have had that issue in the history of the game. So we’ve got to find a way to mitigate those issues,” Parker said. “We’ve got to be creative in terms of how we practice and walk through to make sure that we’re prepared for all circumstances. And we have to make sure that we’re prepared individually and collectively to go out there and perform no matter what it is. So yeah, not ideal, but that is what it is.”

Jalen Thompson Remains On Injured Reserve For Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Thompson suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro and has played three games for Dallas. His 21-day practice window has not been opened.

The Cowboys signed Thompson to a $33 million deal in free agency. Dallas is 3-5 and visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.