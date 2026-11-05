Dallas Cowboys Bring Back Former Rushing Leader After Working Out 2 Running Backs

(Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Jashaun Corbin to their practice squad Wednesday, two months after waiving him at final roster cuts. Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reported the move off the NFL transaction wire.

Dallas worked out Blake Watson and Damon Bankston on Tuesday before going back to Corbin. He is now one of two running backs on the practice squad, along with Israel Abanikanda.

The Cowboys first signed Corbin on Aug. 7 after he spent the spring with the Orlando Storm, where he ran 131 times for 438 yards and 3 touchdowns. That total ranked third in the UFL. A year earlier, he led the league with 514 rushing yards for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Before the UFL, Corbin spent parts of three seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2022. In 2023 he played six games for New York, catching 3 passes for 12 yards and carrying once for 1 yard in what is still his only regular-season NFL action. He also spent time on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad that year, then joined the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys Bring Back Jashaun Corbin After Malik Davis Injury

Dallas waived four running backs on Aug. 30 as it trimmed its roster to 53, including Corbin and Abanikanda. The other two were Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, whom the Cowboys drafted in the fifth and seventh rounds in 2025. Mafah signed with the Giants’ practice squad in September.

Those cuts left Javonte Williams and Malik Davis as the only tailbacks on the initial 53-man roster. The next day, the Cowboys claimed Emari Demercado off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davis had won the backup job behind Williams in training camp. He was carted off the practice field Sept. 11 with a hip injury, had surgery the next day, and went on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Cowboys COO and executive vice president Stephen Jones called it a pretty serious injury on 105.3 The Fan.

Dallas promoted Abanikanda from the practice squad the day after the injury, two days before the Sept. 13 opener against the Giants. On Sept. 15, the Cowboys signed Tyler Goodson off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad and waived Abanikanda, who is back on the practice squad now.

Tyler Goodson Remains Cowboys’ Backup Behind Javonte Williams

Goodson made his Cowboys debut Sept. 27, when Demercado was inactive, and has held the backup job since. Dallas waived Demercado in early October to clear a roster spot for guard Tyler Smith to return from injured reserve, re-signed him days later, and waived him again Oct. 27.

Goodson has also returned kicks since KaVontae Turpin hurt his ribs on the opening kickoff in Week 6. Cowboys special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen said Thursday that Jonathan Mingo has done a heck of a job in that spot too.

“I think we have options. But Terp is our guy. We love what he’s done. And we expect our guys, when they get a chance to play, to perform. And I think Goody’s been prepared, he’s been ready, and he’s performed,” Sorensen said. “So, I think that … the cliché of the standard never changes. We mean it. Like whoever gets an opportunity to cover a kick or to block for someone that’s returning a kick, we expect you to do the same thing. And he’s done a heck of a job, so has Mingo.”

Dallas is 3-5 after Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT on FOX.