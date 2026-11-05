Dallas Cowboys Urged To Make Blockbuster Trade For $44 Million Star Before NFL Deadline

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FRISCO, Texas — Four days before the Dallas Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts, a 105.3 The Fan host made the case Wednesday for Dallas to trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The station posted the clip to X that evening and asked whether Javonte Williams is the guy in the Dallas backfield.

The host said every team should be looking at the deal, including teams that already have a good running back. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

“The thing with Jonathan Taylor’s contract, which is why the Cowboys should trade for him, is you only got like $4 million left this year, $12 million next year, and then like $9 million the year after that,” the host said. “This is a, this is a deal that I think all teams should be looking at. Even if you have a good running back, add a Jonathan Taylor to the mix.”

Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August that includes $39 million guaranteed and runs through 2028. Spotrac lists his cap hit at $16.2 million this season and $22.98 million in 2028, with free agency coming in 2029.

Jonathan Taylor Has 8 Rushing Touchdowns For Struggling Indianapolis Colts

Taylor is a three-time Pro Bowler. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021, when he led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, and he led the league in rushing touchdowns again in 2025.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker pointed Thursday to Taylor’s tempo, vision, and tackle-breaking ability. Taylor has 610 yards and 8 touchdowns on 148 carries this season.

“I think that I see a good offense. I see good players. I see Daniel Jones. He[’s] consistently delivering the mail to the guys that he wants to get the ball to. Jonathan Taylor is a significant running back,” Parker said. “The tempo, the vision, the tackle breaking ability that he has.”

“I think Josh Downs and Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren and Mo Alie-Cox, they have a good group of eligibles as well. Shane does a really good job positioning them accordingly to get the football,” Parker continued. “So some circumstances probably haven’t gone their way just like with us. I mean, that’s the life of the NFL, but definitely see an explosive group over there.”

Last Sunday went the other way for Taylor. He carried 8 times for 23 yards and lost a fumble as Indianapolis fell 42-7 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ed Dodds has run the Colts’ front office on an interim basis since Chris Ballard was fired Oct. 19. In that stretch, Indianapolis sent guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Klayton Adams Says Dallas Cowboys’ Run Game Has To Get Better

Dallas never got its run game going against Arizona, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams said Thursday, and some of that falls on him and the calls. Two weeks earlier, Williams ran for 155 yards in a 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Yeah, I just don’t think that, we’ve had several games where we just did not, we didn’t find a groove around the ball,” Adams said. “Last week was one of those games and we were patient with it and tried to force the issue with it and just never got going. Wasn’t happening that day. A lot of different reasons for that. Some of that’s on me of just, we gotta find better stuff to call and do stuff that we’re good at, kind of based on some of the looks we’re seeing. And sometimes we do, and sometimes we don’t.”

“I think protection-wise, versus four-man rush, I think we’ve done a pretty good job with that this year, and I think it was an emphasis for us in the offseason of, that’s something that we’ve got to do a better job of because I didn’t think we were particularly good at that last year,” Adams continued. “So I’d say generally that’s been a bright spot for us. And generally speaking, our execution in the run game has not been anywhere near our standard and needs to improve if we wanna have the type of success we want to in the second half of the season.”

No Dallas player had run for 150 yards in a game since Ezekiel Elliott in 2018. Williams had 472 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns going into the Arizona game, and Dallas re-signed him for three years and $24 million in February after he ran for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025.

Tyler Goodson backs him up. On Wednesday, the Cowboys brought Jashaun Corbin back on the practice squad.

The Cowboys are 3-5 after Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals and visit the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on FOX.