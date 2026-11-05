Luka Dončić Passes Michael Jordan Historic Scoring Mark

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images

SACRAMENTO — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Dončić broke a Michael Jordan scoring record on Wednesday (11/4) against the Sacramento Kings.

Dončić has 308 points this season, surpassing Jordan for the most total points through eight games since the 1988-89 season.

Dončić put up 40 points against the Kings, helping the Lakers win by a final score of 116-103. The former Dallas Mavericks star also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

A future Hall of Famer, Dončić is the first player in NBA history to record six straight games of 35-plus points, five-plus rebounds, five-plus assists and five-plus made 3-pointers. He’s averaging 38.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season while shooting 49.5% from the field, 43.1% from 3 and 89.3% from the free-throw line.

“Maybe,” Dončić said after the Lakers beat the Kings when he was asked whether he has ever been hotter playing basketball. “I don’t know. I’ve had some good stretches in my career. Obviously, this could be one of the highest ones, but still some work to do.”

Luka Joins Kobe And Baylor

Dončić, Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor are the only Lakers players to score 35-plus points in six straight games.

The Lakers acquired Dončić from the Mavericks during the 2024-25 season. Dončić is averaging 32.4 points per game with Los Angeles.

“Luka’s one of the most talented players of all time,” Kings guard Zach LaVine said. “I don’t think people actually give him enough credit for how good he really is. I mean, the shot-making ability is insane. You really can’t contest him. He gets calls, but he plays at his own pace. He creates contact. The dude’s averaging 40 right now. … It’s super impressive, man. You can’t say enough about it. He’s one of the best scorers of all time.”

A six-time All-Star, Dončić led the NBA in points per game and total points last season. All signs point toward the 27-year-old doing it again this season.

Dončić has been in the NBA since 2018. He has career averages of 29.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in the regular season and 30.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in the playoffs.