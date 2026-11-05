Dallas Mavericks' Former First-Round Pick Draws Strong Reaction After Unexpected Opportunity

(Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images)

DALLAS — Walter Clayton Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 21, the day of the season opener at the Houston Rockets, and has appeared in 7 of the team’s 8 games without going through training camp.

On Thursday, center Daniel Gafford joined 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece a day after Dallas’ 112-111 loss at the San Antonio Spurs, a game in which Clayton had 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists off the bench.

Clayton went 3-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range Wednesday. Through 7 games, he is averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 14.4 minutes and has made 10 of his 19 3-point attempts.

Daniel Gafford Says Walter Clayton Jr. Took His Role Seriously

How easily a newcomer fits is about 50-50, in Gafford’s view. Part of it is on the team to make the player feel welcome, and part of it is on the player.

“I feel like it’s 50-50 when it comes to just like if it’s easy or not,” Gafford said. “I think it really just depends on just the mentality of the person that’s coming to the team, because at the moment when you come to the team and you did sign here, we already have a thing going on. I feel like it’s, of course, like a little bit on that team to be able to make you feel welcome and always make you feel comfortable.”

“But in a sense, I feel like also it’s on the mentality of the player coming in,” Gafford continued. “And I feel like Walt, he just has come in and just took his role as serious as he possibly could. He’s taking every chance that he gets, and he’s taking advantage of it.”

“And he’s very vocal,” Gafford added. “He communicates the right way, and he’s just a free spirit. You can tell the type of guy that he is on and off the floor. It’s just dope to have somebody like him in the situation that he’s in to see just him developing. Really just prove himself on a night-to-night basis.”

Two-way players can be active for up to 50 regular-season games and are ineligible for the postseason unless they are promoted to a standard contract. Dallas’ two-way players also suit up for the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate.

Clayton’s Path To The Dallas Mavericks

The Memphis Grizzlies waived Clayton on Oct. 19, the league’s deadline to set regular-season rosters. None of the league’s other 29 teams put in a waiver claim on him by the Oct. 21 deadline, and Dallas used its final two-way spot to sign him.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported before the signing that Mavericks coach Dusty May recruited Clayton in college. Clayton won a national championship at Florida in 2025.

The Washington Wizards took Clayton 18th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Utah Jazz. He played 45 games for Utah, all off the bench, before the Jazz sent him to Memphis on Feb. 3 in the eight-player trade that brought Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah. Over 69 games as a rookie, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Dallas (4-4) hosts Utah in an NBA Cup group-stage game Friday at American Airlines Center, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. CT.