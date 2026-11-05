'Enjoy Being Around Each Other': LeBron James Reaches Unbelievable NBA Milestone In 76ers Win

Photo by Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images

DETROIT — LeBron James made NBA history once again in the Philadelphia 76ers‘ 112-106 win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday (11/4).

James became the first NBA player to reach 16,000 career field goals.

The 76ers improved to 8-1 after beating the Pistons. James put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. The NBA legend now has 16,003 field goals in his career.

James is first in NBA history in field goals, points, games, minutes and wins.

LeBron: Too Early To Think About NBA Finals

The 76ers have the best record in the NBA. The previous five times James has started the season at least 7-1, his team made the NBA Finals.

However, the future Hall of Famer said after the Pistons game that it’s too early to think about the NBA Finals.

“It’s too early to be talking about the Finals and things of that nature on November 4,” James said. “So we’ll continue just to buy into what we want to do. … We got a good team. Guys vibe with one another, guys like each other, guys enjoy being around each other.”

The 76ers are 20th in the NBA in points per game, third in points per game allowed, 20th in offensive rating, second in defensive rating and ninth in net rating.

James, 41, is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in his first season in Philadelphia.

The 76ers have never advanced past the second round of the playoffs in the Joel Embiid era. That will likely change this season with James in the fold next to Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe.

“We didn’t want to take too many steps backwards,” James said. “Like I said, it can happen throughout the course of a marathon, but we understood what the assignment was and we all held each other accountable. And I think early on, I kind of see that here as well. … We know we got a long way to go.”

James is a four-time MVP, four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP. His last championship was in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.