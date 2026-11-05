Kenny Clark Insists Cowboys' Season Isn't Over Despite Brutal 3-5 Start

(Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Defensive tackle Kenny Clark said Wednesday that he is “100%” sure the Dallas Cowboys still have enough time to reach their goals, three days after a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals dropped them to 3-5.

Nine games remain. Dallas visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15 and the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22, and hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys went 7-9-1 in 2025, Brian Schottenheimer’s first season as head coach.

“100%. It’s a week-to-week league. I’m excited for this next opportunity,” Clark said. “So, yeah, it’s a week-to-week league. I’m excited.”

Kenny Clark Says Dallas Has To Put Together A Complete Game

Good halves are not enough anymore, in Clark’s view. Dallas held Arizona to 3 points in the first half Sunday and allowed 30 after halftime.

“Just do more of that. The message this week is just being consistent. So I think we played a good half,” Clark explained. “But like I’ve been saying, we can’t just keep coming back and saying we’re playing good halves or whatever. We got to put together a complete game. So, yeah, that’s the key.”

The frustration is real for Clark, who called it part of being a competitor.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating. Being a competitor, you want to be playing good and just balling. So whenever we’re not doing so well and we have mental lapse or whatever it is, it sucks,” Clark said. “So, yeah, we got to just be consistent.”

His own approach is to lean on his work.

“I’ve just been thinking about just leaning on my work and just being consistent, coming in here every day with the right mindset, with the right energy, and attacking the day how we’re supposed to. And I think we’ve been progressing, but we’ve got to definitely put together a complete game,” Clark said. “So I think it’s a good opportunity to do it. It’s the next opportunity, and we’ve got to get the ball rolling here.”

Clark joined Dallas from the Green Bay Packers in August 2025 and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Quinnen Williams Says The Focus Stays On Today

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams broke the remaining schedule down to one day at a time: practice, meetings, communication, and then Sunday.

“I think the biggest thing is just focus on today. Focus on executing today at practice. Focus on executing in the meetings as we go through. Focus on communication, execute tomorrow, and attack each and every day,” Williams said. “And also attack on Sunday, execute on Sunday, then redo the whole entire process back over again and just take it day by day, week by week, and lift our head up in the end.”

Outside linebacker Von Miller said the stretch will be what he points back to if Dallas turns it around. “When we get out of this, this will be what I reference going forward,” Miller said.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for noon CT Sunday on FOX. The Colts are 2-6 and have lost four straight.