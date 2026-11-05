Von Miller Delivers Raw Message To Struggling Cowboys: 'Words Are Kind Of Hollow'

(Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Outside linebacker Von Miller said Wednesday that words are kind of hollow for the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys, and that coming to work every day is the only thing that speaks right now.

Miller has been in the league since 2011 and signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with his hometown team in August. He entered the season tied with Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware at 138.5 career sacks. The two were teammates in Denver, where Miller was the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

A rah-rah speech would be easier, in Miller’s telling. It is not what this stretch calls for.

“At this point where we are right now words are kind of hollow. I wish it was a rah-rah speech or situation to reference every single time but it’s not,” Miller said. “Really what speaks loudest is coming to work every day, fixing what we need to get fixed. Like, work is the only thing that speaks right now. Everybody comes here, they want to win, coaches and players included.”

Von Miller Says Strong Practices Have Not Turned Into Wins

The last three weeks of practice and meetings have been really good, in Miller’s view, and Dallas went 1-2 over that stretch.

“The crazy thing about it, just in my opinion, the last three weeks we’ve had really good practices, really good meetings. The spirit, the core of the team has been amazing. The energy has been amazing. And we went one and two in those weeks,” Miller explained. “So usually if you have a great week of practice, great meetings, great energy, and you go into the game with that momentum, you win those games. And for us, it hasn’t worked out like that.”

“The last two weeks, we won in Philly. I hate to say we should have won, but we had position on that team on Sunday. It just didn’t work out in our favor,” Miller continued. “We’ve got a lot of guys, a lot of high-character guys in the locker room, great coaches, and we’re here to work.”

Dallas led the Arizona Cardinals 17-3 late in the third quarter Sunday and lost 33-30 in overtime. Miller and Donovan Ezeiruaku had back-to-back sacks on Arizona’s first possession after the Cowboys went up 17-3.

Miller Does Not Want His Voice To Become Background Noise

Experience is not something Miller lacks, but he does not want to be the veteran who always has a story ready.

“I’ve been in every situation that you could possibly think of. But I think now it’s, words are hollow. I hate to be the guy that’s always got something to say or always got something to reference. If you’re that guy, it kind of becomes background noise after a while. And I don’t want my voice to be like that,” Miller said. “So I’m with the rest of the guys, grinding, trying to find a way. And when we get out of this, this will be what I reference going forward.”

“It’s how you bring yourself to work and how you handle those tough situations,” Miller added. “Like I said, we’ve got a lot of high-character guys in this locker room, and I’m excited to see how we respond.”

Miller did not practice Wednesday on a veteran rest day. He talked with Ware on Tuesday for a Cowboys segment on his “Free Range” podcast, which he said comes out Thursday.

The Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at noon CT on FOX.