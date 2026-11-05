Cowboys Linebacker Reacts To Eagles Handing Former Dallas QB Joe Milton III The Keys

(Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Linebacker Shemar James said Wednesday that he is happy for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III, who will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the Thanksgiving matchup with Philadelphia is not on his mind yet.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Milton will replace Tanner McKee as Philadelphia’s starter against the New York Giants, who lead the NFC East.

“I’ve seen that. I’m happy for him, man. I’m happy for him. That’s my guy, for sure,” James said.

Dallas waived Milton on Aug. 31 after Sam Howell won the backup job behind Dak Prescott, then re-signed him to the practice squad. Philadelphia signed Milton off that practice squad Oct. 16, a day after starter Jalen Hurts was sidelined by a blood clot. Milton appeared in four games for Dallas in 2025 and completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

Shemar James Says The Colts Come Before Thanksgiving

The Cowboys host the Eagles on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on FOX. Dallas beat Philadelphia on the road Oct. 26.

For James, that game is three weeks away.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about the Eagles. I’m thinking about the Colts right now,” James said. “But I’ve just seen the news, and I was happy to see that.”

Dallas is 3-5 after Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The day after a loss like that leaves a bad taste, James said, but a 17-game schedule does not leave room to carry one into the next week.

“It’s always a bad taste in your mouth right after the game, the day after the game. But at the end of the day, it’s the National Football League. We got 17 guaranteed games that we have to play, so we can’t just hang our head and think about one the whole week and let that affect the next game and the next and the next,” James explained. “So everybody in this building is like, it’s the next game, and our next game is the Indianapolis Colts.”

James Says He Leaves The Loss At The Building

Losses do not follow James home.

“Not at all. Not at all. You can’t. I have a family at home. I can’t let this affect my wife, my kids,” James said. “So when I’m in this building, I’m going 110%. But once I leave this building, I watch my family.”

James led Dallas with 9 tackles and had an interception against Arizona. The Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at noon CT on FOX.