Von Miller Sends Warning To Cowboys About Colts Team That Just Dumped Its Stars

(Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Indianapolis Colts have traded two Pro Bowl veterans this season and have a third starter asking out, and outside linebacker Von Miller said Wednesday that a team in that spot is more dangerous to the Dallas Cowboys, not less.

Indianapolis is 2-6 and has lost four straight, the last a 42-7 loss at Jacksonville. The Colts traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Josh Downs requested a trade last week, and the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

A team searching for its identity is hard to scout, in Miller’s view.

“Going to Indy this week, those guys are fighting for their lives as well to trade away some good players. They’re trying to find their identity too, and those teams are always scary whenever you play them because you really don’t know what to expect,” Miller said. “Every team has a lot of football players. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league. [Tyler] Warren, tight end, is incredible as well. They’ve got a great coach. So every team is dangerous, especially those guys that are trying to find their identity.”

Dallas is 3-5 after a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Miller sat in the result for a full day before turning to Indianapolis.

“For me, it was 24 hours. Like, I couldn’t just let it go. You think about the plays that you had and the plays that they had. You just kind of sit in it for a little bit. I didn’t move past it as quickly as I wanted to,” Miller explained. “But coming in on Wednesday, I’m ready to go. It was done. You can’t let a team beat you twice.”

Quinnen Williams Says Colts’ Moves Change Nothing For Dallas

Running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters after the Jacksonville loss that teams would look at the Colts “foaming at the mouth” now. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said whatever Indianapolis is doing has no bearing on what the Dallas defense has to do.

“Yeah, we’ve got to execute. So that’s the number one thing. No matter what they’re doing, no matter what no team in the NFL is doing, on the Dallas Cowboys defense, we’ve got to execute,” Williams said.

There is no week Dallas can circle as a win, linebacker Shemar James said, whatever the opponent’s record.

“I feel there’s a sense of urgency every week, whether we win or lose. Because every week is a dogfight. We’re in the National Football League, so there’s not going to be a week that we have circled like, we’re going to beat these guys,” James said. “So every week we have a sense of urgency to go out there and execute. And it just didn’t get done this week. And that’s why we have another week to go out there and prove to people that we’re the defense that we know we can be.”

Taylor has 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and Indianapolis has reportedly turned down at least one offer for him. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for noon CT Sunday on FOX.