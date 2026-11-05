Quinnen Williams Refuses To Hide Behind His Sacks: 'I'm The Reason' Cowboys Lost

(Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has four sacks over the Dallas Cowboys’ last three games, and he wanted no part of separating those numbers from what the defense allowed Sunday.

Williams had 7 tackles and 2 sacks in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, including a sack of Gardner Minshew II on Arizona’s first play of overtime. Over the last three games, he has 4 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, and 14 tackles.

Direction, not arrival, is how Williams describes his own play right now.

“I feel like I’m going in the right direction on what I want to do, what I want to be, who I want to be, how I want to be able to affect the game,” Williams said. “And like I said, I’ve got to continue to execute, continue to do the things I know I can do to help this defense turn around and help this team win football games.”

Quinnen Williams Puts Fourth-Quarter Touchdowns On Himself

Personal success is not something Williams said he focuses on. Arizona scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter Sunday, and he put those, along with the run defense, on himself.

“I don’t focus on that at all. I’m a part of this defense. I’m the reason why we’ve given up touchdowns in the fourth quarter. I’m the reason why we haven’t been stopping the run as well. And I’ve got to do better,” Williams explained. “And I take accountability first and foremost. And when it comes down to executing, I try to execute at the highest level each and every day and not let words be just words and let it be by action.”

Dallas allows 152.8 rushing yards per game, the most in the NFL. Arizona ran for 202 yards Sunday, and Tyler Allgeier had 124 of his 147 on four second-half carries.

Williams went third overall to the New York Jets in 2019 and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2022, when he had a career-high 12 sacks. Dallas acquired him in November 2025, and he signed a $105.9 million extension in August.

Williams Keeps His Focus Off Daniel Jones

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones did not get a scouting report from Williams. A rough season on the Dallas defense was reason enough to keep the focus at home.

“I don’t have no thought about that. We’re kind of having a tough year on defense, so I just want to focus on executing and doing the best that we can do,” Williams said.

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-6 and lost 42-7 at Jacksonville on Sunday. Indianapolis has traded guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner this season, and the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for noon CT Sunday on FOX.