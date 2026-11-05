Brian Schottenheimer Opens Up On The Pain Of Losing Marshawn Kneeland One Year Later

(Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Friday marks one year since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that whatever the Dallas Cowboys do to honor him will probably stay among the team.

Kneeland died Nov. 6, 2025, at 24, during his second season with Dallas. Schottenheimer said conversations with the players about the anniversary have begun.

“We have begun to have those conversations with the guys. It is coming up on the anniversary. We miss Marshawn so much. And what we do to honor him and his legacy will probably stay between us,” Schottenheimer said. “But there’s not a day that doesn’t go by that we don’t miss him. Obviously, the grief is real. The pain is real.”

“And we’ve got a number of things here in the facility that honor him in different ways that are in areas that only the players see,” Schottenheimer continued.

Marshawn Kneeland Scored His First Touchdown Against Arizona

The Cowboys were on their bye week when Kneeland died last year and returned to practice Nov. 10, 2025.

Three nights before his death, Kneeland scored his first NFL touchdown, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone during a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. Dallas played Arizona again this past Sunday and lost 33-30 in overtime.

Kneeland Played Two Seasons In Dallas

Dallas selected Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan, where he had 27.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 38 games. He recorded 15 tackles and one sack during the 2025 season before his death.

In July, researchers at Boston University diagnosed Kneeland with Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, The Associated Press reported.

The Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on FOX.