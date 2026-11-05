Cowboys Reveal Surprising Plan To Replace Injured First-Round Pass Rusher Malachi Lawrence

(Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — With rookie Malachi Lawrence expected to miss a few weeks with an ankle injury, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys have enough flexibility to cover the first-round pick’s absence, including off-ball linebackers who can rush the passer.

Lawrence went No. 23 overall in April and was hurt in Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas plans to gather more information over the next two days before deciding how to handle his absence.

Marist Liufau, James Houston IV, and Tyrus Wheat are all in the mix, along with linebackers who usually play off the ball. Houston drew a specific mention for his work against Arizona.

“We’ve got flexibility. You’ve got Marist potentially. You’ve got different things you can do,” Schottenheimer said. “James Houston did a great job last game for us. You’ve got T. Wheat. We’ve got options, but of course we have some people that play off the ball that can play on the ball.”

“We’ve moved Demo around a little bit. Jaishawn’s got the ability to do that,” Schottenheimer continued. “So we’ve got good flexibility or versatility in that room.”

James Houston IV, DeMarvion Overshown Among The Options

“Demo” is linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The other off-ball option Schottenheimer named was rookie Jaishawn Barham, whom Dallas selected with the No. 92 pick in April.

Houston had eight sacks as a rookie with the Detroit Lions in 2022 and added 5.5 for Dallas last season. The edge group also includes Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Von Miller. Ezeiruaku and Miller recorded back-to-back sacks for a combined loss of 26 yards on Arizona’s first possession after Dallas went ahead 17-3 in the third quarter Sunday, and the Cardinals punted on fourth-and-31.

Miller did not practice Wednesday on a veteran rest day. Inside, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has four sacks over the last three games, including two against Arizona.

Kenny Clark Says Edges Have To Hold Against Jonathan Taylor

Whoever lines up in Lawrence’s spot Sunday draws the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, who has 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 148 carries. Dallas allows 152.8 rushing yards per game, the most in the NFL.

Setting the edge is first on defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s list for the week.

“Really, it all starts with stopping the run. We got to do a good job at that,” Clark said. “I think we got to set edges, knock things back in the run game, get off blocks, and then just be where we’re supposed to be. We got to tackle well. And everything that we talk about on defense, running to the ball, running and hitting. That got to be on full display.”

Taylor is the focal point for Clark, who credited the Colts’ scheme and offensive line for opening holes.

“He’s their whole offense. I got a lot of respect for him. And they do a good job. They got a good scheme,” Clark explained. “The offensive line, they do a good job at opening holes for him. So it’s going to be a huge game for that. You got to knock things back to the edges. And you get a full body on Taylor.”

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for noon CT on FOX.