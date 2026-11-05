Dallas Mavericks Stunned By Wembanyama's Historic 52-Point, 24-Rebound Masterpiece

(Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images)

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama attempted 23 free throws against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, and Mavericks coach Dusty May, in his first season as an NBA head coach, said that is a lot. Wembanyama made 19 of them and finished with career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 112-111 win at Frost Bank Center.

His previous career high was 50 points against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 13, 2024. Wembanyama shot 16-of-28 from the field and 1-of-8 from three, blocked 8 shots, and had 2 steals and 2 assists in 34:04. San Antonio was plus-23 with him on the floor and minus-22 in the 13:56 he sat.

“That’s a lot, that’s a lot. So, no, I’m new to this,” May said.

Victor Wembanyama Goes 15-Of-15 At The Line In First Half

Wembanyama scored 10 of San Antonio’s first 12 points on two dunks and six free throws, and he had 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks by the end of the first quarter. At halftime he had 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks, with all 15 of his free-throw attempts falling. The Associated Press reported that he became the first player since the NBA’s play-by-play era began in 1996-97 with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a half.

Inside the final four minutes of the second quarter, he blocked three shots on one Dallas possession, from Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford. The Spurs went to the break ahead 68-51.

Kyrie Irving said Wembanyama seemed to be at the free-throw line the whole first half, and that his aggression has been rising over the past few games.

“He’s so tall. I mean, it’s definitely a challenge. He poses the same challenge for every team,” Irving said. “I feel like we matched up pretty well, but tonight he got it going. It’s going to be nights like this where some of the best players in the world, they’re going to make it difficult on you. Got to the free-throw line. It seemed like he was at the free-throw line the whole first half, and he was making an impact for his team.”

“You can see his aggression has been raising over the past few games as well. His teammates are supporting him,” Irving continued. “And that’s the Western Conference champs right there until another champion’s crowned. So gotta give them their respect, but obviously we know what we can do to compete with them and eventually win the game against them.”

Nine of Wembanyama’s 24 rebounds came on the offensive end. San Antonio’s wings went to the glass aggressively, May said, and it took all five Mavericks on the floor to finish possessions.

“Each game just is going to look a little bit different. We’ve got to just play the game in front of us,” May explained. “And it took all five of our guys and their activity on the glass to come up with those rebounds, with as aggressively as they went with their wings, and then obviously Victor getting nine offensive boards.”

Kyrie Irving, Naji Marshall On Dallas Mavericks’ Second-Half Adjustments

Wembanyama scored 23 points in the second half on 9-of-16 shooting, but he went 4-of-8 at the line after halftime and 1-of-4 over the final 2:10. His putback with 2:39 left and tip-in with 1:47 left both gave San Antonio 3-point leads, and his free throw with 24.2 seconds left was the winning point.

Dallas did a better job of staying down on Wembanyama after halftime, according to May. The damage came when San Antonio got switches and threw the ball above everyone else.

“Yeah, it’s tough. I thought the second half we did a better job of staying down,” May said. “It’s just when they are able to get their switches, and even when you defend it well and there’s tight spaces, they can throw it so high above everyone else. Credit him, his spatial awareness and ability to catch it with one hand and redirect it in the rim. At the end of the day, his biggest possessions were his tip-in and those plays.”

May said Dallas made better decisions with the basketball once it stopped attacking Wembanyama at the rim.

“Instead of challenging him, we were kicking it out and re-spacing and shooting it,” May said.

Naji Marshall, who scored 22 points off the bench, said Dallas made better decisions against Wembanyama after halftime and needs that approach for a full game.

“Wemby’s a terrific player,” Marshall said. “Going there at your own risk. I think we made better decisions in the second half, and shout out to us. You just gotta carry that mentality into the whole game.”

Wembanyama’s 23 free-throw attempts were 3 fewer than the Mavericks’ team total of 26. He made 19 of them, the same number Dallas made as a team.

“S— happens, bro. Just gotta weather the storm, prevail, figure out a way to win. He’s an alien, we all know that,” Marshall explained. “Anybody get 23 free throws and make 19, bro, it’s gonna be tough.”

The Spurs (6-2) visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The Mavericks (4-4) host the Utah Jazz the same night at 7 p.m. CT.