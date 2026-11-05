📢 Dallas Intermediate updates: hours, lice info & backpack rule

📢 Dallas Intermediate: hours, lice update & backpack rule

Dallas Intermediate School is open Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM. The main office number is 570-674-7271. Families should call the office any time their contact information changes.

A past calendar change noted a full day of school on Thursday, October 29 and no school on Friday, October 30 (teacher in-service). Check the Calendar tab on the DIS website for the most current schedule.

The school reports several head lice cases in October and says the nurse follows Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, works with parents on each case, and that all upholstered and carpeted surfaces were professionally cleaned and sanitized on October 16. Parents who find lice on their child should call the school nurse for support.

For questions, contact Principal Traver at 570-674-7280 or Nurse Viglone at 570-674-7281.

If you’re buying a new backpack for your student, it must be clear or mesh.