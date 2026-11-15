Looking for a new feline friend in Dallas, GA? These sweet cats at Paulding County Animal Control are hoping for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (primary)

(primary) Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Lincoln is a handsome black kitty waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a fresh start and a cozy place to nap. If you’ve been thinking about adding a classic black cat to your family, Lincoln could be the one.

👉 Meet Lincoln and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Gender: Male

Male Color: Tabby with White

with Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Stanley is a fluffy longhaired boy with a tabby-and-white coat that really stands out. He’s waiting for a calm, caring home where he can settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Stanley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange Tabby

Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Pumkin is a bright orange tabby—the classic “pumpkin” kitty. If you love friendly-looking orange cats, Pumkin might be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet Pumkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Color: Black with White

with Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Olivia has a striking black-and-white coat and medium-length fur. She’s waiting patiently for someone to notice her and offer a quiet, loving home.

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Paulding County Animal Control at (770) 445-1511 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.