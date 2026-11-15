Neighbors around Dallas, GA are giving away some useful free items this week. If you’re setting up a home office or home gym, these could be a big help.

Item: Free desk

Condition: Wood is fine; mold on the particle board underneath (poster says it can be replaced). First come, first served.

Location: Davis Mill, Dallas, GA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple desk that could work well if you’re handy and can swap out the bottom particle board. Good option for a budget home office or student desk.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden two-drawer filing cabinet

Condition: Sturdy wooden cabinet with two drawers and metal handles

Location: Ivey Meadow, Dallas, GA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice basic filing cabinet to organize papers, school work, or home office files.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Colorful area rug with geometric square design

Condition: Needs a little cleaning; poster says it can be as good as new

Location: Ivey Meadow, Dallas, GA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun rug to brighten up a living room, bedroom, or play area if you don’t mind doing a bit of cleaning.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: ProForm elliptical trainer

Condition: Good overall, but power cord was chewed by a puppy. Poster says you can work out without power, and the cord can be replaced.

Location: Ivey Meadow, Dallas, GA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you want home workouts and don’t mind using it without power or replacing the cord.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Dallas, GA tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.