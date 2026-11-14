Dallas, GA has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from high-paying physician work to flexible part-time shifts. If you’re in nursing or behavioral health, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care (a Humana company)

CenterWell Senior Primary Care (a company) Location: Dallas, GA 30157 (CenterWell East Paulding, 3615 Charles Hardy Pkwy, Suite 200)

(CenterWell East Paulding, 3615 Charles Hardy Pkwy, Suite 200) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $255,000 – $298,500/year base, total comp can exceed $300K, $60,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a team-based, senior-focused primary care clinic with fewer patients and more time per visit. This role comes with strong support staff, minimal call, CME time/allowance, occurrence-based malpractice, 401(k) with match, relocation/sign-on options, and health benefits starting day one.

Employer: Advanced Behavioral Dimensions, LLC

Location: Dallas, GA (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00 – $26.00 per hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to toddlers, kids, and teens with autism and developmental disabilities in home, school, and community settings. Great fit if you already have your RBT credential, want weekday 3:00–6:30 p.m. and weekend hours, and like a flexible, growth-focused environment with paid training, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, and professional development support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Dallas, GA and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,978 – $2,153 per week (hourly, not per visit)

Home health role for RNs with OASIS/Medicare-certified visit experience and at least 1 year of recent home health. You’ll work a set territory with about 30 productivity units per week, plus access to medical, dental, vision, life (even pet insurance), 401(k), CEUs through Supplemental University, and 24/7 recruiter support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Dallas move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.