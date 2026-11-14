Dallas, GA has several wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these pups are waiting for someone just like you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Gender: Female

Female Color: Red with Black

Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Padme is a striking Lab mix with a rich red coat and black markings. She’s waiting at the county shelter for someone to give her a safe, loving home. If you’re a Lab lover, she could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Padme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Lhasa Apso mix

Lhasa Apso mix Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Snickers is a small, fluffy Lhasa Apso mix with a white-and-black coat. He’s currently at the county shelter and looking for a calm, caring home to call his own.

👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown

Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Katrina is a pretty hound mix with a white coat and brown patches. She’s waiting at Paulding County Animal Control and would love a family who appreciates a classic hound companion.

👉 Meet Katrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Age: About 4 years old (Young adult)

About Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red chestnut tones

Black with brown/red chestnut tones Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee; owner just wants a good home)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dallas, GA)

George is a fun and playful little guy whose owner sadly has serious allergies and must rehome him. He’s about 4 years old, and his owner reports giving him his yearly shots. They are not asking for any money, only a loving, responsible home where George can thrive.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young; a little over 1 year old

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dallas, GA)

Daisy is a chocolate Lab who’s just over a year old. Her family says she:

Is loving, happy, and very sweet

Does not bite and has never been aggressive

and has Knows basic commands

Is potty trained and crate trained

and Is high energy and loves attention, so she needs lots of exercise and playtime

Things to know:

She is not leash trained yet.

yet. She has a slight hip issue; the vet said it’s not very concerning at her young age, but it’s something to keep in mind and monitor.

If you’re active and ready to give a young Lab plenty of time and love, Daisy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Gender: Female

Female Color: White

Shelter: Paulding County Animal Control

Phone: (770) 445-1511

Sandy is a small white Maltese mix currently at Paulding County Animal Control. If you love little lap dogs and want to help a shelter pup, Sandy may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Sandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Dallas, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call Paulding County Animal Control at (770) 445-1511 for shelter pets, or use the links above to contact the private owners directly.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.