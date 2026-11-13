There are some handy free items popping up around Dallas, GA right now. If you’re nearby and can do porch pickup, these could be great finds.

Item: Joyful Journey baby lounger

Joyful Journey baby lounger Condition/notes: Recalled item — use at your own risk (as stated by the poster)

Recalled item — (as stated by the poster) Location: Dallas, Paulding County, Georgia

Source: trashnothing.com

trashnothing.com Details: The poster notes that this lounger has been recalled. Be sure to review safety info and the photos before deciding to pick it up.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/KYs6ReJ

Items: Mix of kids items, giant dog bed, art, mirrors, chairs, ocean-themed nursery décor

Mix of Location: Camberley Park, Dallas, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

nextdoor.com Pickup details: Porch pickup only ( PPU ). The poster says they cannot meet elsewhere , so you’ll need to be able to come to them.

Porch pickup only ( ). The poster says they , so you’ll need to be able to come to them. Notes from poster: They ask you to message if you can come and get it; they mention they won’t meet because people often don’t show.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items: Couch & chair, glass-top table with chairs, bed frame, mattress, box spring, pots, framed pictures, clothes, bedding, random items

Condition: Used, stored in a garage for years and needs cleaning , but all free

Used, and , but all free Location: Graham Rd Community / Hunter Place, Dallas, GA , under the street light

, under the street light Source: nextdoor.com

nextdoor.com Pickup details: First come, first served. Poster says “COME ANYTIME!” and notes everything is set out under the street light.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Dallas, GA tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.