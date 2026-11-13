undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dallas
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Dallas, GA This Week
9 days ago
There are some handy free items popping up around Dallas, GA right now. If you’re nearby and can do porch pickup, these could be great finds.
Joyful journey baby lounger (Dallas, GA)
- Item: Joyful Journey baby lounger
- Condition/notes: Recalled item — use at your own risk (as stated by the poster)
- Location: Dallas, Paulding County, Georgia
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Details: The poster notes that this lounger has been recalled. Be sure to review safety info and the photos before deciding to pick it up.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/KYs6ReJ
All Free Items – Kids, Pet & Home Stuff
- Items: Mix of kids items, giant dog bed, art, mirrors, chairs, ocean-themed nursery décor
- Location: Camberley Park, Dallas, GA
- Source: nextdoor.com
- Pickup details: Porch pickup only (PPU). The poster says they cannot meet elsewhere, so you’ll need to be able to come to them.
- Notes from poster: They ask you to message if you can come and get it; they mention they won’t meet because people often don’t show.
FREE!! Garage Clean Out – Furniture & More
- Items: Couch & chair, glass-top table with chairs, bed frame, mattress, box spring, pots, framed pictures, clothes, bedding, random items
- Condition: Used, stored in a garage for years and needs cleaning, but all free
- Location: Graham Rd Community / Hunter Place, Dallas, GA, under the street light
- Source: nextdoor.com
- Pickup details: First come, first served. Poster says “COME ANYTIME!” and notes everything is set out under the street light.
Free items in Dallas, GA tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.