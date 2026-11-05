Pixy available for adoption in Paulding County

Pixy, a young female dog, is available now for adoption or rescue at Paulding County Animal Control in Dallas, GA. She came in as a stray with two other young dogs and is shy and scared in her kennel, but staff say she is playful and friendly once outside and just needs time and patience. Families are encouraged to visit during shelter hours, spend time with her in a bonding room or outside yard, and bring all household members and any resident dogs for a meet and greet to be sure she is a good fit.

Shelter hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Closed Mondays

For more information, call 770-445-1511 or email chelsea.jordan@paulding.gov or Kshipman@paulding.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Paulding County Animal Control