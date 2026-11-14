📢 See how Dallas County plants native prairie along roadsides

Dallas County’s Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management (IRVM) Program is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at fall seeding season.

In a new video, Roadside Biologist Jake Hake Figge takes you out to a county roadside ditch to show how crews plant a diverse mix of native grasses and wildflowers.

The seeding mix in the video includes many species, such as Big Bluestem, Indian Grass, Pale Purple Coneflower, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Prairie Blazing Star, Switch Grass, Wild Bergamot, and more.

If you’ve noticed prairie plants blooming along Dallas County roads, this video explains how they get there and what species are being used.

You can watch the video and learn more about the Dallas County IRVM Program through the county’s website.