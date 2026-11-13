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Dallas County report: crashes and arrests Nov. 7–11, 2026
Recent Dallas County law enforcement activity for Nov. 7–11, 2026:
Nov. 7 – A driver from North Liberty was rear‑ended on the 24000 block of U Ave. The other driver left the scene. The struck vehicle went into the ditch, had about $5,000 in damage, and was towed. The driver was checked by EMS and declined transport.
Nov. 10 – A 47‑year‑old Granger resident (33935 Hawthorn Dr) was arrested on a warrant for Harassment and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. A 33‑year‑old Urbandale resident (5429 150th St) was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Probation Terms.
Nov. 11 – A 40‑year‑old Woodward resident (308 E 2nd St) was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Operating While Under the Influence.
- A two‑car crash at 15th St and Cherry St in Dallas Center caused about $14,000 damage to one car and $5,000 to the other; no injuries reported. One driver was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and yield, the other for no proof of financial liability.
- A driver on 240th St at U Ave hit a propane tank left in the roadway; about $2,000 damage, no injuries.
- A driver at R Ave and Hwy 6 accidentally accelerated, went into the ditch, and hit a tree; about $5,000 damage, no injuries. The driver was cited for failure to yield and failure to maintain control.
The report notes that all criminal charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
More Info: Daily News Report 11/12/2026 • Dallas County, IA
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