🚨 Outdoor siren tests move to Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in 2027

🚨 Outdoor siren tests moving to Wednesdays in 2027

Starting January 2027, Polk and Dallas County will change their monthly Outdoor Warning Siren test schedule.

New test time: First Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m.

Old schedule: First Saturday at noon.

Why the change?

More people are in normal routines on weekdays (at home, work, school, or traveling ).

). City, county, and public safety staff have better weekday coverage to monitor and check sirens.

have better weekday coverage to monitor and check sirens. The new time lines up with the NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio test.

test. Fewer out-of-town weekend visitors will hear the test and be confused.

Tests will be canceled and not rescheduled if, at test time:

Forecast temperature is under 40°F

Forecast wind speed is over 40 mph

There is a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather in the area

in the area There are active watches, warnings, or other emergencies

The first Wednesday test is planned for January 6, 2027, weather permitting.