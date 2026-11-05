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🚨 Outdoor siren tests move to Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in 2027
5 days ago
🚨 Outdoor siren tests moving to Wednesdays in 2027
Starting January 2027, Polk and Dallas County will change their monthly Outdoor Warning Siren test schedule.
- New test time: First Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m.
- Old schedule: First Saturday at noon.
Why the change?
- More people are in normal routines on weekdays (at home, work, school, or traveling).
- City, county, and public safety staff have better weekday coverage to monitor and check sirens.
- The new time lines up with the NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio test.
- Fewer out-of-town weekend visitors will hear the test and be confused.
Tests will be canceled and not rescheduled if, at test time:
- Forecast temperature is under 40°F
- Forecast wind speed is over 40 mph
- There is a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather in the area
- There are active watches, warnings, or other emergencies
The first Wednesday test is planned for January 6, 2027, weather permitting.
More Info: Dallas, Polk Counties Changing Outdoor Warning Sir...
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