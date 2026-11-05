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🚨 Outdoor siren tests move to Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in 2027

5 days ago
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🚨 Outdoor siren tests moving to Wednesdays in 2027

Starting January 2027, Polk and Dallas County will change their monthly Outdoor Warning Siren test schedule.

  • New test time: First Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m.
  • Old schedule: First Saturday at noon.

Why the change?

  • More people are in normal routines on weekdays (at home, work, school, or traveling).
  • City, county, and public safety staff have better weekday coverage to monitor and check sirens.
  • The new time lines up with the NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio test.
  • Fewer out-of-town weekend visitors will hear the test and be confused.

Tests will be canceled and not rescheduled if, at test time:

  • Forecast temperature is under 40°F
  • Forecast wind speed is over 40 mph
  • There is a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather in the area
  • There are active watches, warnings, or other emergencies

The first Wednesday test is planned for January 6, 2027, weather permitting.

More Info: Dallas, Polk Counties Changing Outdoor Warning Sir...

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