Registration open for Daleville Christmas Parade

The Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce is now taking free entries for the Daleville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday, December 4, 2026, with the parade starting at 5:00 p.m. and the tree lighting to follow. Local businesses, organizations, churches, and groups can enter floats, classic cars, or walking groups at no cost. To register or ask questions, email chamber@dalevilleal.com or call 334-598-6331.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce