Dale City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to urgent care to home health. If you want flexible hours and solid hourly pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: Dale City, VA (5469 Mapledale Plaza)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25 – $20.25 per hour

Support the pharmacist with filling and labeling prescriptions, keeping patient records, and helping with inventory in a busy grocery store pharmacy. Great fit if you’re certified, like fast-paced customer service, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: American Family Care

Location: Dale City, VA

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: $60.00 – $80.00 per hour

Work in an urgent care setting doing exams, ordering labs and X-rays, and managing acute issues with an on-site lab and imaging. Ideal for board-certified NPs or PAs with ER or urgent care experience who want flexible scheduling in a walk-in clinic.

Employer: All in All Home Care, LLC

Location: Dale City, VA 22193

Type: Part-time

Pay: $36.00 – $38.00 per hour

Lead and support field nurses and caregivers, review clinical documentation, and help manage home health cases. Good match for an LPN or RN with home health supervision experience who’s comfortable splitting time between the office and client homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.