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Basketball
Youth basketball tryouts in Hughes Springs Nov. 14
3 days ago
Youth basketball tryouts for boys and girls in grades 1–6 will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at FBC CLC, 302 E. 3rd Street, Hughes Springs. The registration fee is $70, registration closes November 21, and a special needs team is available so all children are welcome.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Chamber of Daingerfield
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