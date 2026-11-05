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Basketball

Youth basketball tryouts in Hughes Springs Nov. 14

3 days ago
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Youth basketball tryouts for boys and girls in grades 1–6 will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at FBC CLC, 302 E. 3rd Street, Hughes Springs. The registration fee is $70, registration closes November 21, and a special needs team is available so all children are welcome.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chamber of Daingerfield

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