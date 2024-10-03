Open in App
    Ankush Sachdeva Leads Hurun India 2024 List

    By Bill Salsbury,

    1 days ago

    Ankush Sachdeva, the CEO and Co-Founder of ShareChat, has become one of India’s youngest and most successful entrepreneurs. At just 31 years old, he has built a social media platform that has expanded to include 15 Indian languages and reached a $5 billion valuation. His vision centers on enabling users to connect and share stories in their native languages, fostering stronger communities.

    Sachdeva’s path to success was not easy. He tested 17 different startup ideas, all of which failed. However, he continued to persevere, and on his 18th attempt, he found success with ShareChat.

    The platform soon gained immense popularity, leading to over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store and expanding to markets worldwide, including the USA and Europe. Sachdeva’s accomplishments are well-recognized. He ranked at the top of the latest Hurun India 2024 Under 35 list, which highlights exceptional Indian entrepreneurs under 35.

    In 2018, Sachdeva, along with his co-founders, earned a spot on Forbes’ ’30 under 30 Asia’ list. His new platform Moj, created in response to the ban on TikTok in India, has also been highly successful, with over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

    Sachdeva’s impressive entrepreneurial journey

    Sachdeva’s ventures have grown impressively, collectively valued around Rs 50,000 crore, positioning him ahead of Isha and Akash Ambani on the Hurun India Under 35 List. This prestigious list celebrates 150 of India’s most enterprising minds, each with businesses valued at least $5 million. Isha Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, is another influential young entrepreneur in India.

    She plays a crucial role in shaping the retail landscape in India and has made Reliance Retail a significant player in the fashion sector. Under her leadership, Reliance Retail has invested in prominent Indian designer brands and established numerous joint ventures and partnerships with international luxury brands. Neetish Sarda, the Managing Director and founder of Smartworks, is also among India’s top young entrepreneurs.

    With a presence spanning 13 cities and 41 centers across India, the company operates over 8 million sq. ft. of office space.

    Sarda oversees essential operations, driving the company’s sales, business development, and technology teams. These young entrepreneurs exemplify the potential of young talents to make significant impacts in their respective fields, inspiring many others to follow in their footsteps. Their success stories showcase the importance of persistence, resilience, and innovation in achieving extraordinary success, even in the face of challenges and failures.

