LC State Women’s Basketball November 13, 2026 | Alisha Alexander | Assistant Athletic Director-Sports Information

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL The Master’s 13 14 15 9 51 LC State 21 12 7 25 65

FINAL • NOVEMBER 13, 2026 The Master’s 51 Mustangs VS LC State 65 WarriorsWARRIORS IMPROVE TO 4–3

LEWISTON, ID – Blocks were frequent on Friday for LC State Women’s Basketball as the Warrior women set both the team and individual single-game records in the category en route to a 65-51 victory over The Master’s (Calif.) to open the Guardian Plumbing, Heating & A/C Classic. LC State denied the Mustangs 14 times for the team record and Darian Herring set the individual record with nine.

The Warriors held TMU to a 24.4% shooting mark from the field and just 6-for-26 from 3-point range.

The victory improves the LC State record to 4-3 on the season and ties head coach Caelyn Orlandi for the third-most wins in program history with 81.

“Great team win today. The game was extremely physical, and our team did a great job matching the physicality,” Orlandi said. “Always fun when you get a win and get a school record too.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Master’s scored the first five points of the contest before back-to-back baskets by Kaylee Cordle and Grace Beardin cut the difference 5-4. Consecutive baskets by Cordle put the Warriors in front 10-9 at 4:08 before a triple by Beardin sparked a run to widen the margin. The 3-pointer started an 11-1 run that featured a 3 by Cordle, three-point play by Madalyn Green and a buzzer-beater layup by Kiana Skogstad for a 21-13 advantage after 10 minutes.

Free throws by Cordle and Wallace kept LC State in front in the second frame before baskets by Darian Herring and Wallace had the margin at 29-19 at 3:30. TMU rallied in the final three minutes to cut the lead to 33-27 at halftime.

The Mustangs controlled the third quarter with a 15-7 scoring difference to take a 42-40 lead with 10 minutes to play, but LC State responded in a big way in the final quarter.

Wallace made two clutch 3-pointers to open the fourth frame and start a 12-point run for the Warriors. Green, Skogstad and Herring joined the stretch to give LC State a 52-42 cushion by 6:23. The Warriors went on another tear with a nine-point span fueled by Herring, Cordle, Green and Tatum Brager for a 63-48 advantage with less than a minute to play. Wallace closed out the contest with a pair of free throws.

STAT RECAP

Not much got past Herring and her single-game record nine blocks. Cordle had a career-high three and Green tied her career best with two to total the team’s best mark at 14.

Cordle led the contest in scoring with 20 points and Herring grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. Wallace added 12 points with five assists and Cordle led in steals with her career-best five. Beardin grabbed eight boards.

“Kaylee started the game off tremendous, Kendall got us going in the fourth and Grace and Madalyn both did a fantastic job,” Orlandi added. “Freshman Kiana Skogstad gave us excellent minutes and she has what it takes to be great here. Darian continues to do tremendous things and what she can do on the court is so special. I’m so proud of her.”

LC State held The Master’s to 19-for-78 shooting from the field (24.4%) and just 6-for-26 from 3-point range (23.1%). The Warriors converted on 12-of-16 foul shot attempts.

UP NEXT

The Guardian Plumbing, Heating & A/C Classic concludes on Saturday when the Warriors take on Arizona Christian at 3:30 p.m. in the P1FCU Activity Center.

Stay up to date with all things Warrior Athletics at lcwarriors.com and on social media @LCWarriors.

Lewis-Clark State Sports Information